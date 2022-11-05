Official transferred for ‘outraging modesty’ of woman colleague

An official in the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department was transferred to the General Administration Department (GAD) after a complaint from a woman official for allegedly outraging her modesty. The accused official was transferred on Thursday from the office of Minister (Cooperation and Other Backward Bahujan Welfare department) Atul Save.

The complainant approached Save on October 18, stating that the accused was in the cabin of another colleague and when she asked a few questions about departmental schemes, the accused asked her to sing a song as he was very tense. “It damaged my self-respect and he used his position to demean me,” she said in her complaint to the minister and sought action.

Maharashtra legislative council’s Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe had written to the minister asking him to relieve the official from duties. Sources said that Save had asked the OBC department secretary Nandkumar to take appropriate action. On November 3, the male officials were transferred from their positions. The orders were signed by Nandkumar.

Gorhe said that while she was satisfied with respect to the initial action, both officials should be investigated by a senior official. “Relieving them from the charge is just a beginning but I will be keeping a track on the inquiry.”