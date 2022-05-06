Official Covid toll 1.47 lakh, Maharashtra govt nod to ex-gratia for 1.81 lakh kin of deceased

DESPITE AN official Covid-19 toll of 1.47 lakh, till May 1, the Maharashtra government has approved ex-gratia payment of

Rs 50,000 for 1.81 lakh applications received from the families of the deceased – an excess of 23 per cent.

Data available with The Indian Express showed that till May 1, 1,47,843 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in Maharashtra. However, of the 2.53 lakh applications received seeking ex-gratia, the state has approved over 1.81 lakh applications. The amount has already been disbursed to 1.71 lakh applicants. Moreover, the state relief and rehabilitation department is expecting around 10,000 additional deaths to be added to the existing figure of 1.81 deceased.

The discrepancy between the approved applications and the state’s official toll is the result of Supreme Court expanding the ambit of Covid-19 deaths.

Last year, the Supreme Court had expanded the ambit of Covid-19 deaths in response to a petition filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal. It had ruled that deaths occurring within 30 days from getting tested or clinically determined as being infected by Covid-19 shall be considered as Covid-19 death, even if the person died outside a health facility. Along with this, the kin of victims of unnatural deaths like suicide, who tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously, will also be eligible for ex-gratia.

“Taking all this into account, it is expected that the number of approved applications will be higher,” said an official.

Earlier, the SC had said that it wasn’t concerned about allegations of under-reporting of Covid-19 deaths and states should focus on providing relief to the affected families. “The district grievances redressal cell had received around 56,000 applications. Among these, officials have already cleared over 50 per cent of the pleas. At present, around 29,000 cases are to be heard by the cell,” said an official from the department.The state had earlier estimated that Rs 700 crore would be needed to reimburse the kin of the deceased. This figure has already crossed Rs 855 crore. “Considering the rise in approved applications, the state has later approved Rs 1,000 crore for disbursement of the ex-gratia,” the official said.