Officers with five-year tenure in Crime Branch not to get extension, fresh posting in same department

MUMBAI POLICE Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has issued directives that prohibit officers, who have served a five-year tenure in the crime branch, from getting an extension or a fresh posting into the same department.

The move is being touted as yet another step by the newly appointed commissioner to “clean up” the Crime Branch, which has faced ignominy after the arrest of suspended assistant inspector Sachin Waze.

A crime branch posting is one of the most sought-after posts in the Mumbai Police and officers serving here are generally seen as enjoying more clout than their counterparts at police stations.



A police inspector from the western suburbs said, “A notice has been sent to all units asking for those interested in the crime branch posting to apply before April 3. However, it is mentioned that those who have already continuously served for five years will not be eligible. This is the first time such a restriction has been put on such postings.”

Recently, after the Waze episode, around 65 crime branch officers, who were posted there for more than five years, were transferred to police stations across the city. There have been several officers in crime branch units who have managed to secure their postings for eight to 10 years.

“While it is believed that the officers form good networks that help in crime detection, misuse of the clout they enjoy has also been seen in the past. With the Waze episode and the sheer abuse of power, it was decided to stop this practice,” the officer said.

Another officer said this was also an opportunity for those who have never had crime branch postings to get a chance to prove their mettle in crime detection. Some officers, however, also believed that getting an entirely new set of officers in the crime branch could impact its intelligence gathering and detection.



“Crime branch old hands have their khabris and networks in place from where they get their information. Suddenly, with all the experienced officers being transferred out and only new officers being taken in, all at once, may cause some teething troubles for the elite investigation unit,” the officer added.