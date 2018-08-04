Officers to act against plastic ban violators at railway stations, metro, ports, airports

Officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said that enough time has been given to the plastic bag manufacturers. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) Officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said that enough time has been given to the plastic bag manufacturers. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Friday that an authorised officer will take action at railway and metro stations, ports and airports against those violating the plastic ban in the state.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra Plastic Manufacturers’ Association, PET Container Manufacturers’ Association and All India Plastic Manufacturers’ Association, challenging the recently imposed plastic ban.

On March 23, the state government had issued the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) notification, banning manufacturing, use, storage, distribution, wholesale or retail sale, import and transportation of all kinds of plastic bags (with or without handles) and single-use disposable items made of plastic.

On Friday, Sanjay Sandanshiv, secretary of the Environment Department, filed a second affidavit in which he said: “Any officer nominated by the Railways, Metro, Maharashtra Maritime Board and airport authorities is also authorised to initiate action under the notification.”

According to the affidavit, on the basis of the decision taken by the Empowered Committee, the state government has published an amended notification on June 30, in which use, sale, storage and manufacture of PET/PETE bottles having liquid holding capacity of less than 200 ml has been banned.

According to the affidavit under the amended notification: “It is mandatory on the part of bulk consumers of PET bottles such as hotels, marriage/party halls, outdoor event locations, offices/institutions shall provide space for collection of plastic waste. It shall be the sole responsibility of the manufacture of PET bottle industries to ensure that these bottles are collected from retailers at depository as per on basis of refund rate or buyback rate printed on bottles and are recycled (sic).”

The affidavit also said that wholesalers and retailers of groceries and grain products are allowed to sell groceries and grain products in sealed plastic packaging material.

But the material shall be more than 50 micron in thickness with a minimum weight of 2 grams.

The packing material shall be printed with the manufacturer’s details, type of plastic with code number and buyback price.

Manufacturing associations for retail packaging material and retailers’ associations will have to work to create a mechanism for collection of plastic material through a buyback mechanism and ensure its recycling and final disposal.

The court posted the petitions for final hearing on September 3, the affidavit said.

