Officers’ kin protest over eviction notice, Mumbai Police assures alternate accommodation

The PWD had declared these five buildings with 220 rooms as dilpadiated structures on May 25 and had asked the occupants to vacate their rooms.

After families of several police personnel held a protest against the Mumbai Police over a Public Works Department (PWD) notice evicting them from five dilapidated buildings at Naigaon police quarters in Dadar (east), the Mumbai Police said in a press statement on Tuesday that efforts are being made to provide them alternate accommodation.

Rajkumar Vhatkar, Joint Commissioner of Police, administration, told The Indian Express, “They are offered all available accommodation. It’s spread across Mumbai. It’s as per availability of vacant quarters.” He added that they are expecting to provide the alternate accommodation at the earliest, but, “…it will take some time to convince them to shift.”

The PWD had declared these five buildings with 220 rooms as dilpadiated structures on May 25 and had asked the occupants to vacate their rooms. Since many residents did not vacate the buildings, the Mumbai Police on July 6 issued a notice informing the residents to vacate the buildings immediately and find alternate accommodation by themselves or to use E-Awas, an online system where police personnel can apply for police quarters.