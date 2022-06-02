List of office-bearers who have agreed to follow ‘one man one post’ policy being finalised: Nana Patole

State Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said that the list of office-bearers, who have agreed to follow the party’s “one man one post” policy formulated in the Udaipur session last month, is being finalised and will be out soon.

He was speaking to the media in Shirdi after the first day of the two-day Nav Sankalp Shibir being held to revamp the state Congress units in the country.

When the “one man one post” policy was announced, state Congress working president and former Chandivali MLA, Naseem Khan, was first one to resign as the poll campaign committee chief of the Mumbai Congress.

The Nav Sankalp Shibir started with an address by AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, H K Patil.

Speaking at the workshop, Patil said, “The workshop must focus on making a plan of action and strategy for earmarking duties and responsibilities, along with accountability, to every office-bearer. The Nav Sankalp Shibir expects to follow the ‘one man one post’ policy, limiting an office tenure to five years and giving 50 per cent representation to people below 50 years of age with adequate social representation. A list of 50 points will be formulated to facilitate drawing of the action plan.’’

He added that along with booth-level organisations, Congress also needs to strengthen and rejuvenate mandal/panchayat committees.