‘Offered waivers and additional storage to ease exporters’ burden’: JNPA Chairman Gaurav Dayal on cargo disruptions amid Middle East conflict

Disruptions in vessel schedules amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have left thousands of export containers stranded at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, prompting authorities to introduce emergency relief measures for exporters. JNPA Chairman Gaurav Dayal in an interview with MANISH KUMAR PATHAK said the port has stepped up coordination with shipping lines, customs authorities and trade bodies, while offering waivers on charges and additional storage space to manage the disruption.

Q1. How many export containers at JNPA have been affected or delayed because of the disruption in shipping routes to the Gulf region?

Ans: Since the onset of the crisis around February 28, about 3,000 TEUs of export cargo have been stranded at the port, of which around 1,000 TEUs comprise perishable goods. At the same time, new export containers for the Middle East continue to arrive and are being cleared through available sailings or routed to alternative ports.

JNPA has also received around 5,000 TEUs of transshipment cargo. A key facilitation measure introduced by Customs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House allows Back to Town (BTT) movement of export cargo, enabling exporters to retrieve and redirect consignments if needed. The situation at the port has since shown steady improvement.

Q2. What relief measures has JNPA announced for exporters whose containers are currently stranded at the port?

Ans: Following directions from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, JNPA has constituted a task force comprising the Joint DGFT, Additional Commissioner of Customs, CGM (Traffic) JNPA and the Deputy Nautical Advisor to assess the impact of the disruption.

To ease the financial burden on exporters, JNPA has announced a 100 per cent waiver on ground rent and dwell time charges, along with an 80 per cent waiver on reefer plug-in charges for stranded cargo.

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Q3. What steps has JNPA taken with terminal operators and customs authorities to manage the storage and handling of stranded cargo?

Ans: Stranded containers are being stored in terminal container yards until they can be shipped out. JNPA has also allowed temporary storage of laden containers from other ports bound for the Middle East as transshipment cargo at its terminals, and provided additional space within the port premises to accommodate the extra cargo.

Customs has permitted Back to Town movement even in cases where the Export General Manifest has not been filed. Containers with intact seals are cleared after basic verification. Containers at the Centralised Parking Plaza require only e-seal verification, while those at Container Freight Stations undergo limited inspection linked to the shipping bill. Detailed physical examination and BTT-related fees or penalties have been waived.

Exporters’ queries are being addressed through the CGM (Traffic), designated as the single point of contact, in coordination with relevant stakeholders.

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Q4. Which export sectors are seeing the biggest impact from the disruption in Middle East-bound shipments?

Ans: Nearly 50 per cent of the affected cargo is perishable, including bananas, grapes, onions, chillies and other agricultural produce, making timely movement critical. The 80 per cent waiver on reefer plug-in charges has been introduced to support exporters handling refrigerated cargo.

Q5. Have shipping lines cancelled sailings or changed routes due to the conflict, and how has this affected cargo movement from JNPA?

Ans: Yes, 14 vessel calls have been skipped or delayed, affecting cargo movement through key Middle East transshipment hubs.

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To mitigate the impact, JNPA has facilitated ad hoc vessel calls enabling cargo to move directly to ports on the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz, including Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in the UAE, and Sohar, Muscat and Salalah in Oman. The BTT facility has also helped maintain cargo flow and ease pressure within the port.

Q6. Is there any risk of congestion at the port if the disruption continues for a longer period?

Ans: JNPA currently has adequate capacity, with less than 50 per cent of the available yard space utilised. Additional storage areas have been designated within the port premises to manage container inflow and prevent congestion on approach roads. Authorities are monitoring the situation and will introduce further facilitation measures if required.