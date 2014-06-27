Offensive FB post was uploaded using proxy server in Nanded: Cops

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
A young software engineer from Pune was also killed in one of the violent protests.

Written by Gautam Sandip Mengle | Mumbai | Published: June 27, 2014 1:29:31 am
The Mumbai police crime branch has found that one of  the offensive Facebook posts which stirred up a storm in western Maharashtra was uploaded using a proxy server in Nanded.

Earlier this month, pictures of Hindu Gods and historical leaders morphed in an objectionable way were uploaded on Facebook, sparking off protests across the state. A young software engineer from Pune was also killed in one of the violent protests.

The police in several cities, are conducting inquiries into the matter.

“We traced one of the posts to an Internet Protocol (IP) address in Nanded.  However, we subsequently found out that the IP address had been used by someone as a proxy, and that the actual owner of the IP address had nothing to do with it,” said a crime branch officer.

