Offence serious in nature, says court as it rejects angadia case accused cop’s pre-arrest bail plea

IN ITS detailed order rejecting the anticipatory bail of inspector Om Wangate in connection with the case related to extortion of angadias, a sessions court said it took the decision “considering the nature of allegation, statement recorded during enquiry and seriousness of the offence”.

An FIR was registered against inspector Wangate, API Nitin Kadam and PSI Samadhan Jamdaade following an enquiry by the additional commissioner of police (south region) after allegations of extortion made by angadias. While Kadam and Jamdaade were arrested by the police, Wangate was absconding. Later, Wangate filed an anticipatory bail application, which was rejected by the court earlier this week.

While seeking anticipatory bail, Wangate’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi argued that there was a delay in lodging FIR as the complaint was received on December 7 last year, while the FIR was registered on February 19. He further argued that the FIR was registered due to professional rivalry.

The prosecution, however, argued that the crime was serious in nature, CCTV footage was available of bags being taken to the cabin of the station house officer and that Wangate was seen entering the cabin later. The prosecution said that without custodial interrogation, investigation in the case could not be completed.

Additional Sessions Judge RM Sardani observed: “Offence is serious in nature…CCTV footage supports the case of prosecution.” The judge further observed that the enquiry in the case went on for two-and-a-half months before an FIR was registered. “Delay in lodging FIR can be justified as there was pre-enquiry,” the judge further observed before rejecting the application filed by Wangate.