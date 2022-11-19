Of 137 in hospitals with measles,18 are not eligible for vaccination

Of the 137 patients admitted to hospitals with measles, 18 are children in the 0-8 months age group, who aren’t eligible for MR-1 vaccine, to be given at the age of nine months.

With no vaccine available, doctors are cautioning families to restrict the exposure of infants to other infected siblings or neighbours.

On Thursday, six-month-old Sakina Usman Ansari from Bhiwandi succumbed to suspected measles in Mumbai, the youngest and the eighth victim so far. Her mother Tabassum Ansari said, “She was given two vaccines, but not for measles. For measles, we were asked to come when she would turn nine months old.”

Doctors said that infants in the 3-10 month age group are most vulnerable to contract the infection due to low immunity. Dr Mukesh Agrawal, former head of the paediatric department at KEM hospital, Parel, said: “Newborns are protected till the age of three months, as they procure the mother’s antibodies from her breast milk.”

To save infants from contracting the infection, doctors suggest taking precautions like restricting their exposure outside, especially if the parents are living in the hotspots. “The elder siblings become the main source of infection, so they need to be vaccinated. Precaution is the only option,” said Agarwal.