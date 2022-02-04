Objectionable remarks: Maharashtra women’s commission urges action against Karadkar

Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Rupali Chakankar has urged the state government to take action and submit a report on the allegedly objectionable remarks against politicians, including women, made by Vyasan Mukti Yuva Sangh president Bandatatya Karadkar.

While leading a protest against the state government’s decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and step-in shops, the Warkari leader had told media persons, “All politicians’ children consume liquor,” and added, “Panjaka Munde and Supriya Sule also consume liquor.”

Karadkar challenged Sule to deny his statement and claimed to have proof to substantiate his statements. “This decision (on wine sales) has been taken by the deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar,” he pointed out.

The remarks have drawn criticism from women’s organisations and politicians across party lines. Many also urged the commission to intervene in the matter.

Taking note of the developments, Chakankar said, “The statements against women leaders are highly objectionable. The state government should ask the police to take stern action against Karadkar. It should submit its report to the Women’s Commission.”

State Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awadh too slammed Karadkar’s remarks. “The tone and tenor of Karadkar exposes his culture. Is this the way one talks? It needs to be investigated if Karadkar is a true Warkari,” he said.

Warkari is a religious movement within the Bhakti tradition of Hinduism. Its followers worship Lord Vithhal, the presiding deity of Pandharpur. Karadkar is a Warkari and kirtankar. He also leads the Vyasan Mukti Yuva Sangh, which campaigns among youths against alcohol consumption.

Last year, Karadkar courted controversy for violating the state’s pandemic guidelines. Despite a ban on pilgrimages, he had set out on foot along with his followers from Dehu-Alandi to Pandharpur in the state. However, the police intervened and stopped the pilgrimage.