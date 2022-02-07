OBC quota: MSCBC likely to submit interim report to Maharashtra govt today

After the Maharashtra government handed over data on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) to the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC), the panel met again on Saturday and finalised the interim report. Sources said the Commission held the correctness and validity of the data reports given by the state government and the report is likely to be handed over to the state government on Sunday.

The MSCBC’s meeting, which commenced on Friday but was adjourned, was resumed on Saturday to finalise and approve the interim report. “In today’s meeting, the interim report has been finalised and approved by the Commission. The Commission has sought the time of the Chief Minister on Sunday to hand over the report to the government,” said a member of the MSCBC.

Sources said that the panel has held the correctness and validity of the data reports given by the state government. “As per the Supreme Court order, it has asked the Commission to examine the correctness and validity of the data mentioned in the affidavit by the state government. These reports such as SARAL, UDISE and others are based on the primary information gathered for it and have been held valid by the panel,” said another member. The members of the Commission, however, remained tight-lipped about the contents of the interim report stating that it can’t be revealed as it needs to be submitted before the SC.

The government officials said the report will be crucial as it will be presented by the state government in the Supreme Court for the hearing on February 8, seeking restoration of OBC quota in local bodies.

Last week, the government handed over the data to the MSCBC and requested it to give an interim report at the earliest. In January, the Apex court had asked the government to submit data on OBCs to the MSCBC to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies.