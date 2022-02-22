OBC quota: MSCBC forms sub-panel to draft tender for software on gathering data

THE Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) on Monday set up a sub-committee to draft the tender specifications to develop a software for gathering empirical data on Other Backward Classes (OBCs) through enumerators.

Sources said that as per the government norms, the MSCBC would have to publish the tender notice for the selection of the company which would develop the software for gathering data for OBC quota. “However, we need to have tender specifications based on our requirements. So, the MSCBC today has set up a sub-committee of four members to prepare draft tender specifications. The commission will examine and will give approval to it,” said a member of the MSCBC.

The member further said that after the tender specifications are approved, tenders will be floated and the company finalised for developing the software. “So, the enumerators can easily enter the data into the software which will analyse the data,” the member added.

Earlier this month, as per the Supreme Court directives, the MSCBC submitted its interim report to the state government, recommending restoring up to 27 per cent reservation to OBCs without exceeding the 50 per cent limit. The hearing on the issue in the SC is likely to take place on February 25, sources said.