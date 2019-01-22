OBC quota can’t be challenged 25 yrs after it came into effect: Mumbai govt to HC

The state government on Monday told the Bombay High Court that the petitioner cannot challenge the OBC reservation 25 years after it came into effect. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), challenging a 1994-government resolution that increased the percentage of reservation by 16 per cent in the category of Other Backward Class (OBC) and Vimukta Jati (denotified tribes) and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT).

The PIL was filed by Balasaheb Sarate, agriculturist and professor, through advocate Pooja Thorat. The petition said the government resolution dated March 23, 1994 that increased the percentage of reservation from 14 per cent to 30 per cent in the category of OBC and VJNT is in gross violation of the Constitution of India. The petitioner was seeking that the notification be quashed and set aside. The petition added that proper procedures were not followed while passing the 1994-government resolution.

Senior counsel Anil Sakhare, appearing for the state, told the court that the petitioner could not approach the court 25 years later to say that the procedures had not been not followed.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre directed the state government to file a detailed reply on the petition on March 4.

The petitioner is also seeking to quash and set aside a government resolution, issued for inclusion of caste and communities in the list of OBCs in Maharashtra, passed prior to the year 1995, without proper determination of backwardness and inadequacy of the representation in government services.