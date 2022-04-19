OBC panel seeks suggestions on nature, implications of political backwardness in local bodies

To hold wider consultations, the new dedicated commission for the OBC, headed by former chief secretary Jayanth Kumar Banthia, has sought suggestions and representations from various stakeholders on the nature and implications of political backwardness in the local bodies.

The dedicated commission for reservation of OBCs in local bodies in Maharashtra published a public notice on Tuesday seeking suggestions and representations from stakeholders by May 10.

“In pursuance of the terms of reference to conduct the contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the political backwardness qua local bodies in the state of Maharashtra, the Commission invites representations/ suggestions from the members of the public, institutions, organizations and registered political parties,” stated the public notice.

The commission, set up through notification on March 11, has been given three months’ time to submit the report to the state government. Banthia-led commission’s report would be crucial in restoring the OBC quota in local bodies.

The new commission was set up after the SC rejected the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSCBC) interim report recommending restoring up to 27 per cent OBC quota in local bodies stating that it was “prepared in absence of empirical study and research.”

The term of 10 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur, and 25 zilla parishads had ended in March, and administrators were appointed to run these local bodies. The municipal polls, including to the BMC, were deferred after the state government amended the laws to ensure OBC quota in local bodies. Since local body elections need to be held within six months from the appointment of the administrators, the polls are likely to be held before September.