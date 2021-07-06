OBC, Maratha resolution in Assembly is just symbolic gesture, delaying tactic: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis further said this was just a ploy to buy more time and showed the state government had no political will to take OBC reservation issue to its logical end. (File)

The Opposition on Monday took a pledge to scale up its fight against the MVA government on OBC reservation issue through statewide agitations and explore all legal and constitutional options to restore the quota in local bodies elections.

Asserting BJP’s support to OBC and Maratha reservation issue, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “We will unmask the government (state)… They have betrayed OBCs and Marathas on reservation. The passage of OBC and Maratha resolution in the state legislative assembly is just a symbolic gesture. The government does not resolve the problems of the communities. It is just a delaying tactic to buy more time.”

“All local bodies elections in state will be completed by 2022. The government wants to keep OBC reservation on hold till then. After that, they don’t have to worry for the next five years,” Fadnavis said, adding that the BJP, however, will defeat the government and “go to any lengths” to restore the OBC quota as it affected the political career of 56,000 candidates.

The former chief minister said the government had not taken a single step to enforce recommendations of Justice Dilip Bhosale Committee on OBCs. The government had to set up Backward Class Commission and furnish empirical data on OBCs, but instead has filed a review petition challenging the Supreme Court decision to scrap OBC quota in local bodies, Fadnavis added.

He further said this was just a ploy to buy more time and showed the state government had no political will to take OBC reservation issue to its logical end.

Refuting allegations by the ruling alliance that the Centre has denied 2011 Census data on OBC population to the state, Fadnavis said, “The Census on caste conducted in 2011 by the UPA government was flawed. There were eight crore mistakes in the data and 69 lakh for Maharashtra.”

Earlier, the BJP delegation led by Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The BJP also complained against the state government’s “high-handedness” in suspending 12 MLAs on false charges.

“The government has taken an extreme step (to suspend 12 MLAs) after being exposed on the OBC reservation issue,” Fadnavis added.

After the Monsoon Session ends on Tuesday, the BJP has decided to hold agitations in almost all 355 talukas.