Nurses at NESCO jumbo centre protest over lack of facilities

Nurses in Goregaon’s NESCO jumbo centre protested for a second time in a year over lack of proper housing and facilities.

Around 150-200 nurses gathered outside the centre and refused to report to work on Sunday afternoon. Their main demand was for adequate accommodation facilities.

“We spent seven months in MHADA building. There is no bed, many nurses sleep on the floor. The walls leak. There are no fans in several rooms,” a nurse said.

The nurses said the food they get is the same as that given to patients while doctors get separate food. “We have requested authorities multiple times to provide better meals,” a nurse said.

Last week, BMC informed nurses that new hostel accommodation will be provided in Dindoshi. “At least 10 nurses are supposed to share a large room. The washrooms are few,” another nurse said.

Nurses also complained that their transportation facility has been stopped. “For nurses completing their shift late night, there is no public transport. Last year nurses were given hotel accommodation. This year the same rooms have been given to doctors. There is clear discrimination,” a staff nurse said.

Staff nurses said that for eight days they have been requesting NESCO authority for better facilities. On Sunday, after nurses refused to work, the dean sought a month’s time to make arrangements.

Dr Neelam Andrade, dean in NESCO, said the issue was sorted by late afternoon. ”All their demands have been accepted by authorities,” she said.