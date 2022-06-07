Remarks on Prophet: Mumbra Police summon suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma, one of its national spokespersons, from the party’s primary membership for her anti-Islam remarks in a television debate end May.

Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled two party spokespersons — Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal — for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad and the Muslim community, the Mumbra Police Tuesday summoned Sharma on June 22 to record her statement over her controversial remarks, news agency ANI reported.