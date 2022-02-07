Mumbai: Number of sealed buildings dips to three, containment zones to zero

With decline in daily Covid-19 cases, the number of sealed buildings in the city has seen a sharp dip. Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that there are only three sealed buildings across Mumbai at present.

Data from BMC’s Covid dashboard shows that out of three sealed buildings, two are in L ward (Kurla, Chandivali) and the remaining one is in M-east ward (Govandi, Mankhurd).

The city now also has zero containment zones.

Officials from the BMC said that the decline in daily cases is a key factor in the decrease in the number of sealed buildings.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 643 cases with daily positivity rate of 1.4%.

After the third wave of Covid-19 hit Mumbai, the number of sealed buildings and containment zones (for chawls and slums) had started increasing. On January 7, Mumbai reported the highest ever — 19,753 — single day cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On December 30, the number of sealed buildings had increased to 128 from 22 on December 25. The containment zones had also gone up to 11 from zero within five days.

“The number of sealed buildings has gone down since cases are dipping. In January first week, the BMC had revised the guidelines for sealed buildings that also contributed to the decrease in their numbers,” said an official from BMC.

As per the revised guidelines, a building can be sealed if there are at least 10 Covid patients in the occupied flats of the building.