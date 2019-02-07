Number of cases going up, SIT formed to investigate surety racket

With the total number of cases registered in the surety racket going up, the Mumbai Police crime branch has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT will have 10 police personnel and headed by an ACP-rank officer.

So far, eight FIRs have been registered and at least 15 more are likely.

The Mumbai Police have also sent the names of the 28 people arrested to the 94 police stations across the city to ensure they do not stand surety in future.

A senior police officer said that the police found during investigation that the accused had stood surety using forged documents in 31 courts across the city.

Most of the accused are school dropouts from Govandi and had secured bail for nearly 400 accused.

The crime branch had busted the racket in October last year. According to the police, the accused would hang around in courts and approach family members of those who had been granted bail. For a person to be released on bail, he/she needs people with valid identity proof to stand surety.

The accused would prepare forged documents and get people to stand surety.

According to the police, some of the accused had been arrested in the past but carried on the racket once released

on bail.