Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Nullah cleaning works to commence in first week of March, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

The BMC has floated 31 tenders to remove silt from big and small nullahs in Mumbai and in the eastern and western suburbs along with tenders to clean the Mithi river, among others.

He added that the BMC has informed the government that the works will be completed before the monsoon. (File)
The tendering process for nullah cleaning works in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in its final stage and the proposed works will commence in the first week of March, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Assembly Tuesday.

He added that the BMC has informed the government that the works will be completed before the monsoon.

Earlier, BJP MLAs Ashish Shelar, Parag Alavni, and Tamil Selvan had raised the issue of delay in floating tenders for the nullah cleaning works.

In a written reply, the chief minister said: “The drainage cleaning works that need to be undertaken before monsoon will be carried out. Also, minor drainage cleaning works will be carried out during the rainy season to maintain the drainage water flow.”

The BMC has floated 31 tenders to remove silt from big and small nullahs in Mumbai and in the eastern and western suburbs along with tenders to clean the Mithi river, among others.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 17:01 IST
