scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

NSUI Mumbai president held for cutting birthday cake with sharp weapon

According to police, the incident took place on Friday when Yadav celebrated his birthday with his supporters near the Vikhroli railway station.

NSUI Mumbai president Pradyumn Yadav is seen in a purported video cutting cake with a sword-like weapon. (Video screengrab)

Mumbai police has arrested Pradyumn Yadav (25), president of the city unit of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) for allegedly cutting birthday cake with a sword-like weapon, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday when Yadav celebrated his birthday with his supporters near the Vikhroli railway station.

Video of the celebration had gone viral on social media and police took notice of the case on their own.

More from Mumbai

Yadav was booked under relevant sections of the Arms act as well as Mumbai Police Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...Premium
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
How the e-rupee will workPremium
How the e-rupee will work

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:37:06 am
Next Story

Controversy erupts over Japan’s second goal against Spain which knocked Germany out

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close