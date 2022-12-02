NSUI Mumbai president held for cutting birthday cake with sharp weapon

Mumbai police has arrested Pradyumn Yadav (25), president of the city unit of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) for allegedly cutting birthday cake with a sword-like weapon, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday when Yadav celebrated his birthday with his supporters near the Vikhroli railway station.

Video of the celebration had gone viral on social media and police took notice of the case on their own.

Yadav was booked under relevant sections of the Arms act as well as Mumbai Police Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.