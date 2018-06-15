NSSO to hold three-day training camp for field officers in Navi Mumbai

The survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing condition will study the micro-environment surrounding houses, which are important determinants of overall quality of living conditions of Indians.(Representational Image) The survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing condition will study the micro-environment surrounding houses, which are important determinants of overall quality of living conditions of Indians.(Representational Image)

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) will hold a three-day regional training camp from June 19 to June 22 to train field officers for conducting its 76th round of the Socio-Economic Survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing condition and survey of persons with disabilities scheduled to commence on July 1.

Around 100 delegates and officials are expected to attend the regional training camp at the western region office of NSSO in Navi Mumbai. The camp aims to train field officers and “provide a platform to discuss the various intricacies regarding the upcoming survey”. The training camp will have a technical discussion on survey instrument and field visits.

“Senior officers from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Government of Maharashtra will also attend the training camp with a view to keeping uniformity in survey procedures and practices followed by central and state agencies,” said a statement issued by the regional office of NSSO in Navi Mumbai.

All states will be participating in the NSSO survey between July1 and December 31 with a common set of schedules and sampling design. The sample surveys of NSSO help the central as well as state governments in the development of planning and policy formulations.

The survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing condition will study the micro-environment surrounding houses, which are important determinants of overall quality of living conditions of Indians. While the survey of persons with disabilities is aimed at estimating indicators of incidence and prevalence of disability and facilities available to disabled persons among other things.

