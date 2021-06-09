NSRCF to vaccinate 3,000 slum dwellers

Along with J P Nagar and Simla Nagar, some from Asha Nagar and Banganga areas will also be covered.

The Napean Sea Road Citizen’s Forum (NSRCF) will vaccinate around 3,000 slum dwellers from two nearby slums free of charge over the next few days. As part of this initiative, 500 people will be inoculated Wednesday with the help of S L Raheja Hospital, Mahim.

“About 3000 slum dwellers will be vaccinated in phases. Along with J P Nagar and Simla Nagar, some from Asha Nagar and Banganga areas will also be covered. We have a tie-up with S L Raheja Hospital for Wednesday’s drive,” Mukul Mehra, secretary of NSRCF, said. The forum has, so far, raised Rs 25 lakh through donations for the initiative.