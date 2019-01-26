NSEL scam: Anticipatory bail plea of former director rejected

A Sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Joseph Massey, a former director of the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL), chargesheeted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) last month. The EOW arrested a former chief financial officer of NSEL, Shashidhar Kotian, last week, following which Massey filed for a pre-arrest bail anticipating arrest by the agency.

Massey had said in his plea that he was only a non-executive director of NSEL from May 2005 to October 2013 and was not involved in the daily affairs of the spot exchange. He had also said since the FIR was lodged in 2013, he has regularly attended the EOW for investigation and that there was no fresh reason for the agency to arrest him at this stage.

The EOW had visited Massey’s flat in Andheri on Sunday to arrest him, but he allegedly escaped through a secret corridor.

Special public prosecutor, Sunil Gonsalves, who represented the EOW, had opposed the anticipatory bail stating that Massey had deliberately misled investigators by claiming that he had no role to play in the alleged offence. Gonsalves submitted to the court that Massey had claimed that he was not concerned with the daily affairs of the company, but the report of the forensic auditors received last year and added to the chargesheet, show his presence in nearly all board meetings.

Gonsalves told the court that this showed that he was actively involved and aware of the decisions of the company, which has also been named as an accused. He also submitted that Massey was named as an accused in the initial FIR but was subsequently named as a witness, as he had misled investigators about his role.

“The forensic audit reports made it clear through documents that he was present in the meetings,” Gonsalves had told the court. He also claimed that the police suspected his role in diverting funds to the accused investor companies instead of distributing it to investors. The prosecution further said his custodial interrogation was therefore necessary to confront him with the documents in the report.

Special Judge D E Kothalikar accepted the prosecution’s contention and rejected Massey’s plea.

In December, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the EOW named 27 people and 36 companies, including the commodities spot exchange NSEL and its senior officials. In 2013, NSEL director Jignesh Shah had been booked on allegations of defrauding investors by inducing them to trade on the platform of NSEL and by creating forged documents. The EOW case alleges the NSEL scam to be worth Rs 5,600 crore, involving around 13,000 investors.