National Stock Exchange looking for new chief executive amid co-location scam probe

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has invited applications for the post of chief executive officer. The five-year term of its current CEO, Vikram Limaye, will end in July.

Limaye is eligible for another term. However, as per the norms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, he will have to compete with other candidates for the top job.

The notice has come at a time when the NSE is at the centre of a controversy, with Sebi penalising its two former CEOs, Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna, last month for alleged lapses in corporate governance during the appointment of its group operating officer, Anand Subramanian. In 2019 the NSE was penalised for giving preferential access to a few stock brokers between 2012-2014 through its co-location facility.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the NSE said the candidate must have 25 years of experience and a track record of strengthening corporate governance, enterprise risk management and compliance management framework. The NSE said it would prefer candidates with exposure to working in a publicly listed company or having led an organisation through an initial public offering (IPO) process.

The bourse has been planning to go public; however, the IPO has been delayed thanks to the Sebi enquiry into the co-location scam. In July 2017, Limaye was appointed chief of the NSE, after Ramkrishna’s exit amid the investigation into the co-location scam.

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted by the company’s nominations and remuneration committee (NRC). A selection committee comprising NRC members and independent external members will then recommend candidates to the NSE’s board of directors, which will send the selected candidate’s name to Sebi for final approval.

Last month the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Anand Subramanian, following the Sebi order that said Ramkrishna was steered by a Himalayan yogi in the former group operating officer’s appointment. The income tax department too is investigating Ramkrishna and Subramanian.