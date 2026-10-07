Man caught recording Bombay HC proceedings; fined, phone confiscated

The HC noted that except for the HC registry's written permission, there was an "express bar" under HC's Rules to record court proceedings (File photo)

Noting incidents of court proceedings being recorded without permission, the Bombay High Court has ordered the confiscation of the mobile handset used and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on a man after he was caught doing so.

Emphasising that the incidents have been “unfortunately on the rise,” the Bombay High Court also noted that such recordings are “manipulated in ways unimaginable, and then distorted versions are posted on social media” and “in fact, it has become quite rampant.”

A bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale took suo motu (on its own) cognisance on October 5, noting that while the court was in session, around 12:23 pm, a person sitting in the last row held a mobile phone, with its flash on.