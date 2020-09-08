Now, threat calls at Pawar’s Silver Oak residence, Anil Deshmukh’s Nagpur office

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File)

Even as police are probing the threat call to blow up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree, reports emerged of similar calls being made at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s Silver Oak residence. A similar threatening call was said to have been made at Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s Nagpur office as well.

“Calls had been made to the CM’s residence Matoshree. I have come to know that calls have been made to Sharad Pawar sahab’s residence as well. Certain anti-social elements are rearing their head again. The Home Minister will inquire into this and find out who is behind this,” state NCP president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

“I think these threat calls need to be properly investigated,” he said, adding, “It needs to be checked whether these were serious threat calls or if somebody is doing it deliberately.”

