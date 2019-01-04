Now, tenancy rights of BMC buildings can be transferred online, within 33 days

TENANTS OF BMC-owned buildings will now be able to get tenancy rights transferred in their names within 33 days, and that too, online. At present, there are 3,505 BMC-owned buildings with over 46,000 tenants residing in them. This included both commercial and residential properties.

As opposed to the earlier manual system, applicants can now submit documents online on http://www.mcgm.gov.in or https://portal.mcgm.gov.in. Once the documents are verified, the applicants will have to visit the ward office for payment of fee. The applicants would be intimated about which ward office to visit through an SMS or email. The civic body has to process the application within 33 days from the day the application has been submitted.

To do away with delay in the procedure, the BMC has also de-centralised the system and given rights of approval to respective ward officers. Earlier, the applications went to the deputy municipal commissioner of the estate department and improvement committee for approval.

Moreover, the applicants will be able to track the system online. The erstwhile Bombay Improvement Trust, which was dissolved into the civic body in 1925, had rented out several properties at a minimal rent — as low as Rs 50 — to many residents. While the existing tenants can transfer the flat to a new tenant, the new tenant will have to apply to the owner, which in this case is the BMC, for transfer of the tenancy.