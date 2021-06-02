Maharashtra: Now, separate rates for Covid treatment in cities, rural areas

In a move that is expected to spell huge relief to Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra’s villages, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday approved a notification classifying the cities and rural areas in states into three different categories and capping the treatment costs accordingly.

With this, while the charge for an isolation ward in Mumbai has been fixed at a maximum of Rs 4,000 a day, in a district it cannot be more than Rs 2,400.

Thackeray also granted an extension to a previous notification reserving 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals for Covid treatment, and capping the treatment cost on these beds to ensure that the hospitals do not overcharge patients. “All the district collectors and the municipal commissioners will be instructed to ensure strict and effective implementation of the notification,” said Thackeray.

As part of the notification, the cities and rural areas have been categorised into A, B, and C groups to differentiate between them on the lines of the classification by insurance companies. The treatment cost for Covid patients, especially in rural areas, will be relatively low due the classification of the areas, said an official.

Rural areas, which had reported fewer cases as compared to the urban areas in 2020, have been hit hard during the second surge this year.

According to the notification, in the A category cities, such as Mumbai and metropolitan areas (excluding Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar), Pune and Pune metropolitan areas, and Nagpur, the charges for a Covid-19 patient in isolation ward cannot be more than Rs 4,000 a day. The maximum charge for an ICU (intensive care unit) has been capped at Rs 7,500 a day, and charges for ventilator at Rs 9,000 a day.

In the B category cities such as Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Nanded, Sangli and all district headquarters, the charges for a Covid-19 patient in isolation ward cannot be more than Rs 3,000 a day, ICU Rs 5,500 a day, and ventilator Rs 6,700 a day.

In the C category, which covers all other towns except those under Class A and B, the daily charges for an isolation ward have been capped at Rs 2,400, for ICU at Rs 4,500, and ventilator at Rs 5,400.