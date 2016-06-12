Now, owners of undeveloped industrial plots can use land for residential purposes

In a move that will open up large tracts of land for housing in Mumbai’s main satellite town of Navi Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has proposed to allow owners to use their industrial units or plots which have not been developed for residential purposes. The owners will, however, have to ensure that a portion of the land opened up for residential purposes is used for affordable housing.

In its proposal, the state urban development department has laid a condition that of the total construction area proposed, at least 20 per cent of the basic Floor Space Index (FSI) should be used for small residential units, having built-up area of up to 50 square metre or 538 square feet. Also, a minimum of 25 per cent of the total FSI will have to be set aside for commercial or office purposes. FSI refers to the ratio of the total built-up area to the plot size.

Besides, to convert their industrial land to residential area, owners will have to pay a premium of 20 per cent of the developed land as per the Ready Reckoner (RR) rates to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and get a prior approval from the municipal commissioner. An official from the state urban development department said, “Landowners in all other corporation areas as well as under region plans have a provision to convert land use from industrial to residential for many years. For some reason, the Navi Mumbai civic body was left out.”

He added that there was a long-standing demand from various entities in Navi Mumbai to extend the provision of using industrial land for residential purposes in areas under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation.

Along with payment of a one-time premium, land owners will also have to get a NOC from the labour commissioner in case of plots where industries were in operation and have now shut down and then use the land for residential purposes.

“The labour commissioner’s NOC will be important to ascertain that all workers’ dues have been paid off or a satisfactory arrangement has been made between the management and the labourers. The labour commissioner’s NOC will not be required in case of open land where industries never existed,” said the official from the urban development department.

The department has published a draft notification with the proposal, inviting suggestions and objections on it.

Landowners developing residences on their industrial lands will also have to keep aside a minimum of 10 per cent space for development of amenities and public utilities for plots up to 2 hectares, 20 per cent for lands up to 5 hectares and 25 per cent for plots larger than 5 hectares.

Along with proposing to introduce the provision in Navi Mumbai, the state urban development department is also trying to make norms for conversion and the premium to be paid uniformly across all corporations. Accordingly, it has proposed modifications in the development control regulations of other municipal corporations and region plan areas, as well.

