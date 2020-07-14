Now, Mumbai Police arrest man for abusive post against stand-up comic

There has been a spate of videos doing the rounds where abuses are being hurled at the stand-up comic. (Representational) There has been a spate of videos doing the rounds where abuses are being hurled at the stand-up comic. (Representational)

Days after the Vadodara police arrested Shubham Mishra for posting an abusive video where he gave rape threats to stand-up comic Agrima Joshua, the Mumbai police arrested another person who had uploaded a similar video threatening the stand-up comic.

The accused identified as Imtiyaz Shaikh, who has a YouTube page called ‘Umesh Dada’, is known to be from the same social media group as Mishra. There has been a spate of videos doing the rounds where abuses are being hurled at the stand-up comic.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would not approve of such behaviour with women. I have asked the cyber police to make a list of accounts that have been uploading content threatening women and take action against them. Accordingly, the Mumbai police has arrested one person who runs a YouTube account ‘Umesh Dada’ in connection with posting such a video.” On action being taken against Joshua who had performed a stand-up act on the proposed Shivaji statue in the Arabian Sea, Deshmukh said that the cyber wing is taking legal opinion following which they will decide on the course of action.

An old stand-up video of Joshua in which she is talking about the upcoming statue recently went viral on social media. Following that, Joshua also apologised for the video. Later, MNS party members vandalised Joshua’s performance venue ‘The Habitat’ in Khar and streamed it live. When asked what action would be taken against the MNS vandals, Deshmukh said, “We are getting details about the incident and relevant action will be taken against them.”

DCP (cyber) Rashmi Karandikar said, “We have arrested the person running the Umesh Dada handle from Nallasopara in Palghar district. There are two others who we have found involved in a similar video. We will track them down and take action against them as well.”

Shaikh, who was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

