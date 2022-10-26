scorecardresearch
Now Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express to halt at Vapi station

The train (no. 20901) will arrive at Vapi at 8.04am and depart at 8.06am. In the return direction, the arrival and departure are at 6.38pm and 6.40pm respectively.

There will be no change in the timings for the Ahmedabad stop. (file)

The Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will halt at the Vapi station, the Western Railway said Wednesday.

In view of the additional stop, the timings of the other halts of the train have been changed, but there will be no change in the timings for the Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar stops.

According to a press release issued by the railway, the train (no. 20901) will arrive at Vapi at 8.04am and depart at 8.06am. At the Surat station the train will now arrive at 9am, instead of 8.50am, and depart from there at 9.03 am, instead of 8.53 am. The train will now reach Vadodara at 10.13am and leave the station at 10.16am.

Earlier the arrival was at 10.10am and the departure at 10.15am.

There will be no change in the timings for the Ahmedabad stop.

In the return direction, the train (no, 20902) will have no change in the timings at the Ahmedabad and Vadodara stations. At Surat, however, the train will now arrive at 5.10pm and will depart from there at 5.13pm, in place of the 5.23-5.25pm arrival-departure schedule. The train will arrive at Vapi at 6.38pm and leave the station at 6.40pm.

The changes are effective from Wednesday.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 08:41:51 pm
