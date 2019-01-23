Now, Maharashtra govt plans therapeutic food for moderately malnourished children

After rolling out contentious energy dense nutritious food (EDNF) for children facing severe malnourishment in Maharashtra, the state women and child development (WCD) department is now in the process of introducing therapeutic food for even moderately malnourished children.

Advertising

If rolled out, Maharashtra will perhaps become the first state to provide EDNF, commonly called ready to use therapeutic food (RUTF), for all malnourished children.

The WCD decision comes despite a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court challenging the implementation of packed therapeutic food. The petitioners have questioned scientific evidence behind EDNF use to control malnourishment and whether it can reduce deaths caused by malnourishment. EDNF is a lipid-based nutrition supplement that is made by mixing peanuts, oil, sugar, vitamins, milk powder and minerals.

Stating that the decision to introduce EDNF was taken to ensure that moderately acute malnourished (MAM) children do not slip into severe acute malnourishment (SAM), WCD Minister Pankaja Munde said, “We are in the process of rolling out EDNF for moderately malnourished kids. Tender will be called soon. We will notify central government about our decision.”

Documents accessed under RTI Act by The Indian Express show that on May 20, 2017, in a meeting held under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a direction was given by the CM to limit RUTF to only severely acute malnourished children. Fadnavis had directed to keep MAM children out of its ambit. The WCD had to modify its original proposal, and subsequently the tender, to call for bidders.

Each packet of EDNF costs Rs 25. According to WCD’s proposal, each malnourished child will be given three packets per day following doctor’s prescription. Behind each child, Rs 2,250 will be spent a month.

Latest data from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) showed that in October 2018, there were 1.39 lakh MAM and 32,284 SAM children across Maharashtra.

A month ago in September, there were 5.5 lakh MAM and 88,363 SAM children.

Advertising

In 2017, following the release of first tender, the WCD had to stall the process of procurement of RUTF after the central government issued notification against any policy decision on RUTF. In 2018, the WCD revived its efforts to start RUTF procurement.