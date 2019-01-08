Mumbai: Now, fire audit in all MHADA layouts

THE fire in Sargam Society, which is on MHADA land, has forced the state housing agency to return to all its buildings to check the fire safety preparedness. The authority will soon conduct a fire safety audit of all newly built buildings on MHADA land.

Advertising

Five people died on December 27 when a major fire broke out in the high-rise building in Chembur. Two others, including a fireman, were injured in the incident. The fire broke out on the tenth floor of the 16-storey building.

A senior MHADA officer said the agency prepared an interim fire report that found violations of fire safety norms. He added that sprinklers were not connected to a water source, while the refugee area in A Wing had been locked.

Taking note of the violations, Chief Officer of MHADA’s Mumbai Board Deependra Singh Khushwaha has now ordered that all structures in MHADA layouts, including the newly redeveloped ones, will undergo a fire safety audit. Strict action will be taken against housing societies where any violations of fire safety norms are found, sources said.

Advertising

MHADA will issue notices to buildings that fail the audit.

Sources said that more than 60 per cent of MHADA buildings do not have occupation certificates, mainly on account of violation of fire safety norms.