Now, demand for bigger homes for Mumbai’s tenants

THE SHIV Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s announcement that it will offer flats of 500 sq ft carpet area free of cost to eligible slum dwellers has seemingly opened a pandora’s box, with a similar demand now being raised for other category of residents from Mumbai.

Hours before Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as CM on Thursday, the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition had unveiled the new government’s common minimum programme. It was announced that families eligible for free rehabilitation under the slum redevelopment schemes would soon be offered 500 sq ft homes. Currently, they get 300 square feet homes.

Mumbai Congress MLA Amin Patel on Friday wrote to Uddhav, seeking bigger homes even for the rehabilitation of those residing in old and dilapidated tenanted and non-tenanted buildings.

Patel said that they should also be offered 500 sq ft rehabilitation homes, while demanding that the rule should also be applied for cluster redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, every second resident resides in a slum. There are over 16,000 dilapidated cessed properties in the island city, and another 6,000 tenanted buildings in the suburbs.

