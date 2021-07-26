Now, cops coming from other states or districts to Mumbai can directly approach local police for help

Earlier, cops coming from outside had to contact the crime branch of Mumbai Police to seek help. (Representational Photo)

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, via a recently passed order, informed that police teams coming from other states and districts in search of criminals or to issue summons/warrants need not contact the Crime Branch and can directly approach local cops for help.

Earlier, cops coming from outside had to contact the crime branch of Mumbai Police to seek help. However now, they can directly approach the senior police inspector of a local police station who will be in-charge of this work.

“This step has likely been taken to save time of police teams coming from outside Mumbai. In the crime branch, there are two DCPs — one in the CP headquarters and the other in the suburbs. However, there over 90 police stations in Mumbai and hence this work can be expedited,” sources in Mumbai Police said.

As per the order, the senior police inspector’s work will be to verify the documents and credentials of the investigating teams and help them in their investigation. In case the matters are of a sensitive nature which may lead to law-and-order problems, the senior inspector can contact his seniors for additional help.