scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Notices to Shiv Sena MP, Thane party head on I-Day eve ahead of Maharashtra CM Shinde’s midnight flag-hoisting at party office

Rajan Vichare and Kedar Dighe who belong to Uddhav Thackeray faction along with a few party workers reached Shiv Sena’s Thane party office. Though there was a confrontation with the Shinde faction, no untoward incident was reported.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 7:12:03 pm
Eknath Shinde salutes after hoisting the national flag during the 76th Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A tense situation prevailed in Thane on the eve of Independence Day after Thane police had issued preventive notices to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Thane Member of Parliament (MP) Rajan Vichare and the party’s newly-appointed district head Kedar Dighe when the national flag was set to be hoisted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Shiv Sena’s Thane central district office on the midnight of August 14.

As per the tradition started by the late Shiv Sena strongman Anand Dighe who was a mentor to Shinde and Vichare, a flag hoisting ceremony is performed at Thane’s Shiv Sena central district office every year at the midnight of August 14 to commemorate India’s Independence.

After receiving the notice, Vichare had tweeted Sunday, “Shiv Sena will not be scared of any pressure tactics. Shiv Sena will not be afraid of any repression. As per the tradition of every year, all the Shiv Sainiks will go to the flag hoisting programme at 12 o’clock tonight at the Shiv Sena district branch in Thane. All freedom lovers are also requested to attend this flag hoisting event.”

Also Read |Nearly 1.5k cases, 43 deaths: Maharashtra records uptick in swine flu cases

Accordingly, both the leaders along with a few of the party workers reached the Thane party office for the event, which led to workers of both factions confronting each other for some time creating a tense atmosphere. However, there was no untoward incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise

Shinde who recently rebelled with the Shiv Sena that toppled the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to form the government with the help of BJP had continued the tradition after Dighe’s demise in 2000.

However this year, Shinde who became the CM after his rebellion was going to hoist the Tricolour but at the same time Vichare and Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Anand Dighe, who continue to be with the Thackeray faction had also announced that they will be present for the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony at the Thane party office that falls under the Naupada police station limits.

Also Read |Maha minister says not mandatory for govt officials to say ‘Vande Mataram’ on phone calls

The Naupada police served notices on Vichare and Dighe along with other Shiv Sena workers stating that as the prohibitory orders have been issued and the CM is going to be present for the flag hoisting they should not indulge in any activity that may create law and order situation.

Advertisement

The police stated that action can be taken against Vichare and Dighe as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal code (IPC) if they do not comply with the prohibitory orders or if they or their supporters created any law and order situation.

Also Read |Air India launches direct flight between Pune and Ahmedabad

Vichare and other Shiv Sainiks had claimed that the notices were sent to them to ensure their absence when the flag is being hoisted as they belong to Shiv Sena and they termed the move as a pressure tactic to stop them.

While speaking to the media after flag hoisting Maharashtra CM Shinde had said, “Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across the country. A wave of patriotism has run among the citizens. I extend best wishes to all the citizens on the occasion.”

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

He also said that the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe must be happy that this tradition has been started in Thane in which all Shiv Sainiks can take part.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 07:12:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Anshul Avijit writes: My grandfather drank from the 'savarna' pitcher. It...
Anshul Avijit writes: My grandfather drank from the 'savarna' pitcher. It...
In the death of a Dalit student, betrayal of the vision of freedom
In the death of a Dalit student, betrayal of the vision of freedom
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Jakhars of Abohar: In Warring's crosshairs, Congress MLA and Sunil Jakhar...
Jakhars of Abohar: In Warring's crosshairs, Congress MLA and Sunil Jakhar...
HashtagPolitics: Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
HashtagPolitics: Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Minister’s audio clip row: Everything all right in govt, says Bommai

Minister’s audio clip row: Everything all right in govt, says Bommai

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

Living with Type 1 diabetes and insulin shots, she is now a marathon runner

Living with Type 1 diabetes and insulin shots, she is now a marathon runner

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
ExplainSpeaking

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

Premium
BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement