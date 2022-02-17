Bombay HC issues notice to state govt in plea by BJP leader Pravin Darekar seeking to quash FIR

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government asking it to respond to a plea by the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar seeking to quash an FIR filed against him in Pune last year.

An offence was registered in Pune against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Darekar for allegedly making objectionable references to women in his remarks against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

While speaking at a public function in Shirur in Pune district last year, Darekar had made some remarks criticising the NCP, which is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.

Following which Pune-based NCP leader Rupali Chakankar filed an FIR at Sinhagad road police station in September last year. Darekar was booked for offence punishable under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to ‘word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman.’

Darekar has denied the allegations and moved the High Court challenging the FIR calling it “arbitrary” and “politically motivated” and sought the same to be quashed and set aside.

On Thursday, after Darekar’s plea came up for hearing before a division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Anil S Kilor, the court issued notices to the respondent state government and the complainant, Chakankar, and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.