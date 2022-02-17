Notice to Maharashtra on BJP leader’s plea for quashing case of insult to women

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government to respond to a plea by BJP leader Pravin Darekar, who wanted the court to quash a case filed against him last year for allegedly making objectionable remarks about women.

Darekar, leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, was booked under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint lodged by Pune-based NCP leader Rupali Chakankar in September 2021, after he criticised the ruling party at a public meeting in Shirur in Pune district.

Darekar denied the allegations and moved the high court against the case lodged at the Sinhagad Road police station, calling it “arbitrary” and “politically motivated”.

When Darekar’s petition came up for hearing, a bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Anil S Kilor issued notices to the state government and Chakankar. The matter will be heard again after three weeks.