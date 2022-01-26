Notice to BJP’s Kirit Somaiya after his photos of sitting in official’s chair go viral

A DAY after the photos of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya inspecting government records while on a chair of an official of the Urban Development Department in Mantralaya went viral, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued notices to the former lawmaker and three officials of the department, seeking an explanation from them.

Government officials said Somaiya had filed an application under Right to Information (RTI) law on January 17 with the Urban Development Department seeking time for inspection of records related to the Cabinet’s decision on waiving off the fine of a housing project by Shiv Sena’s MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Somaiya went for an inspection on Monday afternoon once the department asked him to come for an inspection as per his convenience, said an official.

In a letter to Somaiya, Public Information Officer PM Shinde said, “While the related file was made available to you for inspection, the photos showing you and officials, at the time of inspection, have been published in the media. This is inappropriate from the point of view of the official work. For this action, you are requested to submit your explanation to the government in two days.”

Sources also said that the show-cause notices have also been issued to a desk officer and two town planners on the issue. “The three officials have been asked to explain whether they have followed the proper procedure with respect to the RTI application and over clicking of photos which is a violation of the government convention,” said an official.

The government action came after Somaiya’s photos went viral and subsequently, Congress leader Sachin Sawant demanded an inquiry into the matter, alleging that it is a violation of Officials Secrets Act.

However, Somaiya denied the charge. “I had sought some information under RTI from the concerned department. The Congress is afraid that I am going to expose their leaders’ corruption. Therefore, they are demanding action against me,” he said.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government alleging that the government is trampling democracy. “Notice is served to someone seeking information under RTI…This irrational government has trampled democracy. Rather than giving notice to Somaiya, take action against those who have instructed you to issue this notice,” he said.