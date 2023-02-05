Notice issued to Kambli to join police probe in FIR against him

A team from the Mumbai police Sunday visited the Bandra residence of former cricketer Vinod Kambli to issue him a notice to join a police investigation against him.

On Saturday, an FIR was registered against Kambli at the Bandra police station for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife in an inebriated state.

Andrea Hewitt, in her complaint, alleged that he verbally abused and thrashed her. No arrest has, however, been made so far in connection with the alleged incident.

As per the police, the incident took place at his Bandra residence Friday afternoon. Kambli stormed into the residence and got into a fight with his wife. Later, he allegedly went to the kitchen, got a handle of a cooking pan, and threw it at his wife owing to which she suffered a head injury. Hewitt went to the Bhabha Hospital for a medical examination.

She then approached the Bandra police, where based on her statement, an FIR was registered against Kambli under Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult).

An officer said the Mumbai police team visited Kambli’s residence and issued him a notice under Section 41(A) of the CrPC asking him to appear before the police to record his statement in connection with the FIR.