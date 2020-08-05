Nothing to do with case: Aaditya on Sushant probe

Aadityaa said, “The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is unfortunate and shocking. The Mumbai Police is conducting an in-depth investigation and the Maharashtra Police has worldwide recognition.” Aadityaa said, “The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is unfortunate and shocking. The Mumbai Police is conducting an in-depth investigation and the Maharashtra Police has worldwide recognition.”

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday issued a statement denying any links with the Sushant Singh Rajput probe.

“Some people cannot digest the Maharashtra government’s success and popularity, and have started playing dirty politics over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There has been unnecessary mudslinging personally on me and the Thackeray family. This political grouse is because of their despondency. This attempt of playing politics over someone’s death is a blot on humanity,” said Aaditya, without naming BJP or its leaders.

He said he has nothing to do with the case. “I have nothing to do with the case whatsoever. I have good relations with some Bollywood personalities but it is not a crime,” he added.

He further said, “The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is unfortunate and shocking. The Mumbai Police is conducting an in-depth investigation and the Maharashtra Police has worldwide recognition.”

He also added that the people who did not have trust in the law were making baseless allegations to mislead the investigation.

