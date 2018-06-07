Notes from the Suburbs: Set to showcase tribal way of life in Malaysia

AYUSH has been working to promote tribal life, art and culture through their tribal tourism initiative. AYUSH has been working to promote tribal life, art and culture through their tribal tourism initiative.

Nine years after initiating their tribal tourism project around Thane, Mokhada, Dahanu and Palghar area, the group, Adivasi Yuva Shakti (AYUSH) has managed to get a global platform for tribal artists. Two of the artists attached to AYUSH will go to Malaysia to promote tribal art and culture from Maharashtra.

Thane-based group of tribal professionals, AYUSH, has been working to promote tribal life, art and culture through their tribal tourism initiative, a guided tour to tribal regions in and around Thane.

“Every tribe in the state has its own culture and tradition. These tribes have their own faith, rituals, festivals and lifestyles. There are many local tribes based in and around Thane, Palghar, Mokhada, Jawahar, Dahanu etc, hardly 150-200 km away from urban concrete jungle of Mumbai. There are many attractions like Warli art, tarpa dance, gauri dance, dhol dance, tur dance. Then there are attractions like Mahalaxmi, Boardi and Dahanu beach, Gambhir Gadh, Aseri Gadh, Bhim bandh, Surya river and many more around these areas, which foreign tourists love to be part of. These tourists don’t just want to visit these tribal areas but also want to learn the tribal way of life and art,” said Sachin Satvi, founder and president of AYUSH.

Satvi added, “We arrange guided tours in these areas so that people living in the city can experience the tribal culture, art, tradition in the state. We also arrange for accommodation at local tribal homes for tourists.”

Apart from spending a day or two with the local tribes at their homes, tourists also get to enjoy the tarpa dance and Warli painting, Satvi added.

Warli artist and teacher from Virar Jaywant Soman (36), attached to AYUSH, will be representing Maharashtra in Malaysia. Soman, along with another artist, Sanjay Paraad, will be representing the ten-day exhibition of Indian handicrafts in Malaysia.

“We will have a stall there, where we will not only promote tribal arts and crafts from Maharashtra, but will also showcase tribal way of living. It is a great opportunity for us as we will be representing the state at a global platform.” Soman is part of team at AYUSH, which will train and groom young local tribal artists.

“When we started in 2009, we received tour request from five to 10 tourists, the number has now increased to 300 in a year. However, we take limited people, as tourists wish to spend time at the tribal villages. At the same time, we do not want to crowd these villages and disturb their normal life,” added Satvi.

Tribal minister of Maharashtra Vishnu Savra said, “Tribal youth have a great potential and talent, which hardly came to fore. However, with the efforts of groups like AYUSH tribal talent is getting a global recognition.”

