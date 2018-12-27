Notes from the Suburbs: NMMC plans to extend bicycle sharing system beyond Nerul

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation plans to extend the ‘Public Bicycle Sharing System’ to Belapur and gradually to more locations across the city. This comes just two months after a bicycle sharing scheme was started in Nerul.

“Thousands of people are using the scheme in Nerul. Now we plan to extend it to Belapur and soon to other locations. It is an attempt to encourage people to use bicycles as an alternative to public transport and to contain the pollution,” said a NMMC official.

The scheme was launched on November 1 at seven locations including Nerul station. Around 1,000 bicycles were provided at these places. For the first ride, the charge is Rs 1 for 30 minutes, and then Rs 10 for every subsequent 30 minutes, said the civic official.

The scheme is being executed by Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd. “To use the bicycle, the Yulu app can be downloaded on your smartphone. The app gives various options including showing the nearby bicycle station, ways to unlock and lock the bicycle. Users can choose any location to start the ride and end at any of these seven locations,” said the official, adding that the group cycling is also encouraged through cheaper ride packages.

Residents are happy with the service. “It is a good scheme and I use it during the weekend. It is attracting more people,” said Rohan Wakshe, a Nerul resident.