Notes from the Suburbs: Authorities doing little to repair potholes, solve traffic snarls, say Thane commuters

Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amit Kale interacts with local residents about their problems of traffic congestion in certain pockets, on Wednesday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amit Kale interacts with local residents about their problems of traffic congestion in certain pockets, on Wednesday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

A traffic park was inaugurated in Thane on Wednesday, where children would be taught about traffic rules. But city residents, who have to deal with pothole-riddled roads and traffic snarls daily, are not impressed. According to them, a traffic park for children was not going to solve the city’s traffic woes.

Almost every major road in the city is riddled with potholes. Even the traffic police admit that it is not easy to ensure smooth traffic on such roads. DCP (traffic) Amit Kale blamed the bad condition of roads for traffic gridlocks. “We have spoken to the civic authorities and they have assured us that the roads would be repaired soon,” he added.

“The shutting down of the Mumbra bypass and bottlenecks on Kopri bridge, Kalwa Naka and other narrow roads are also causing traffic snarls. We have succeeded to stop illegal and double-parking on roads, which has improved the situation slightly,” said a traffic police officer.

On Wednesday, Kale visited the congested areas and spoke to commuters. “For now, I have ordered some booths for our constables in these areas. A set of guidelines would be issued for autorickshaw and taxis. We will also have a squad to man different areas in plainclothes and anyone not following the rules will be fined,” he said.

Meanwhile, civic officials have taken up the task of filling the potholes at the earliest. “The commissioner has directed that all work be done at night and the entire team, including the commissioner himself, is out at night to monitor the work,” said Sandeep Malwi, PRO and AMC, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Residents, however, feel that the steps are too few, too late. “Many promises have been made, yet we don’t see any result… Repair work is going on during the day too, reducing road width,” said Shubhangi Sant, a resident of Waghbil.

“While it is good that there is a traffic park, what’s the use of it when roads are not manageable? It’s all pomp and show,” said Ankit Balod, a resident of Kavesar.

Kasber Augustine, convener of Thane Citizens Forum, said, “We had expected the authorities to take quick action. Shutting of the toll is not going to help. If the issue is not resolved soon, all of Thane would be out on the streets.”

