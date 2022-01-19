Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade dies at 67

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 19, 2022 10:48:32 pm
NOTED CRIMINAL lawyer Shrikant Shivade passed away from a prolonged illness in a private hospital in Pune on Wednesday. Shivade was 67.

Shivade had represented actor Salman Khan in the hit-and-run case in 2002. He also represented actor Shiney Ahuja, who was booked for the rape of his domestic worker in 2009.

Shivade was currently representing Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit in the Malegaon 2008 blasts case. He was also the lawyer for former media executive Peter Mukerjea, booked for the alleged murder of Sheena Bora. Shivade was also representing the policemen booked for the alleged killing of nine men during the 1993 riots.

A law graduate from the Indian Law Society in Pune, Shivade is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

