‘Note down birthdays of subordinates, cut cakes in station to boost morale’, Mumbai police commissioner tells inspectors

The inspector in-charge should also get a cake for the personnel and cut it at the police station, the circular stated. (Representational)

In an attempt to boost the morale of the lower-rank officers in the force, the Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has issued a circular directing all the senior inspectors and inspectors in-charge of stations and crime branch units to note down the birthdays of every person working under them to arrange a mini birthday celebration at the stations itself.

Nagrale, in his circular, stated that teamwork is necessary to complete any task for which the personnel working in the department should be happy. “To achieve that, the senior police inspector and inspectors in-charge are instructed to note down the names and birth dates of every officer and constable working in the police station. And on their birthdays the police inspector in-charge should felicitate that personnel by handing over a birthday (greeting) card and a bouquet,” read the circular.

The inspector in-charge should also get a cake for the personnel and cut it at the police station, the circular stated further. “If two personnel have their birthdays on the same day then they have been instructed to get only one cake,” said an officer.

“This will help us in boosting their morale and create a good working environment. Such felicitation will help us in getting results,” said a senior official.

The commissioner further stated that the expenditure incurred for the birthday celebration at the police station will be reimbursed by the department on submission of the bill at the office of the regional additional commissioner.