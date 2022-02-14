Notary operating out of cars near Bombay High Court premises summoned

THE BOMBAY High Court has summoned a man who operates out of cars notarising documents stationed near the court premises to appear before it on Monday.

Last week, a division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Milind N Jadhav had pointed out defects in documents filed before it through a lawyer, noting that the documents had blanks. The lawyers gave an unconditional apology and were allowed by the court to correct the defects after being given a warning.

The court said that it had been brought to its notice that a notary named Shivaji Dhanage had stationed 3-4 cars near the High Court to carry out notarisation of documents required before filing in the court. The court said that it was informed that Dhanage sits in one vehicle while his clerks sit in other vehicles posing as Notary and therefore, summoned him to appear before it.

On Friday, when asked about Dhanage, the court was informed by two other lawyers that he was in Delhi. Later, however, the court was informed that he was in the city. The court said that incorrect statements were made by Dhanage through the lawyers and directed him to remain present before the bench on Monday at 10.30am along with his notary register.

According to the norms, documents are notarised to certify their authenticity.