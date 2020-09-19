Not wearing mask: Rs 1 cr collected in fine, Rs 30 lakh in last 3 days says BMC

The violation attracts Rs 200 in fine. BMC has offered its staff incentive of 10 per cent of the total fine they collect each day. (Representational)

Since the pandemic hit the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected over Rs 1 crore in fine from people not wearing mask in public places. Nearly 30 per cent of the fine — Rs 30 lakh — was collected in the last three days.

The violation attracts Rs 200 in fine. BMC has offered its staff incentive of 10 per cent of the total fine they collect each day.

Ajitkumar Ambi, assistant commissioner of N Ward that covers Ghatkopar, said, “Earlier 10-20 people would be fined in a day or two, which has now risen to 60-70. Our officials visit common areas where people are found violating norms — outside hotels, grocery stores, delivery joints and industrial areas.”

“The idea is not to collect fine but to encourage people to follow all safety measures,” he added.

In Andheri West, under K-West ward, medical officer Dr Gulnar Khan said locals have become more careless in maintaining social distance and wearing mask. The solid waste management department has been entrusted with penalising people not wearing mask. In each ward, a team of 25 officials has been formed for this.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (BMC), said the rise in daily collections imply more people are now stepping out — without mask. Kakani visited P North ward, where all new cases were from highrises. “Residents need to take not just their own responsibility but also of drivers, house help and security guards who visit them. Since people are stepping out for office or for shopping, mask is necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has scaled up its intensive care units (ICUs) by 250 beds this week. The city has 1,786 ICU beds, of which at least 150 were vacant on Friday. Kakani said since the private sector remains in demand for Covid-19 treatment they decided to rope in private ICU beds. The city recorded 2,283 new cases, taking the total to 1.80 lakh. At least 52 deaths were reported. The toll now stands at 8,375.

BMC has received a request from Palghar to reserve some beds in a jumbo facility for Palghar patients. Palghar has 6,016 actively infected patients. While BMC is sharing its expertise in hospital management and patient care with Nagpur, Raigad district, with 9,591 active infections, has also reached out to BMC for technical support.

As Covid-19 cases escalate, municipal corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have asked BMC to share its human resources, from Class I to Class IV workers, in hospitals. On Friday MMR region recorded 4,308 fresh Covid cases.

